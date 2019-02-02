Interim budget by PM Modi-led govt failed to energise demoralised people of Goa: Congress leader

on Saturday said that the Interim Budget presented by Modi-led government was dismal and failed to energise demoralised people who have been victims of the BJP government's faulty and

Calling Interim Budget as an election gimmick, of Opposition in Goa Assembly, Kavlekar said: "This budget is just an election gimmick and BJP's another 'jumla'."

"The industries have been dying due to faulty, selective and biased policies; the revenue is sinking thereby increasing taxes and levies. Each Goan is burdened today with a loan of more than a lakh," Kavlekar said on being asked to respond on the interim budget.

He attacked Modi-led government claiming that the interim budget was far from the reality of this country.

He further said that Modi-led government has been working relentlessly for only 15 industrialists for the last four years.

Meanwhile, Kavlekar dared the BJP to declare the list of beneficiaries in case of schemes like Atal Awas Yojna, Sanjivani, Mudra Yojna, Adharsh gram, etc. He said that assurance of Rs 15 lakhs in each account has now become the most infamous joke of the world.

The further said that the Prime Minister implemented the demonestisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in hurry and abruptly to benefit selected blue-eyed people.

"What has been done when thousands of farmers are dying every year due to wrong of the governments?" the said.

