Over 1000 doctors, 90 Public Health Organisations, 1000 school students and teachers from across India, have appealed to the Modi for effective enforcement of the ban on (ENDS), Organisation for Eradication said in an official release.

The groups have lauded the (MoHFW) for its advisory as a timely measure to tackle the new emerging threat of in the country. MoHFW issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories, to ensure that (ENDS) are not sold, manufactured, distributed, traded, imported and advertised in their jurisdictions. Union Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan, has also written to the to block the entry of JUUL, a US-based company, manufacturing vaping devices like e-cigarettes, from entering

13 states in (Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Mizoram) already banned the use and sale of E-cigarettes, Vape and E-Hookah. However, a study conducted by Consumer Voice, in 5 major cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow), found 36 brands of E-Cigarette available for purchase despite the ban.

The (MEITY) has also issued an amendment to the (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2018 to ban the advertisement of Even the Central Board of and Customs issued a circular saying that all import consignments of must be cleared by the first.

On 18th February 2019, of Health Services Central Drugs Standard Control issued an order to all Drug Controllers at the State/UT to ensure that ENDS are not sold, manufactured, distributed, traded, imported and advertised in your jurisdictions.

The High Court stayed the order of the DCGI. However, the stay is valid for a limited period, till May 17, 2019, and has limited application pertaining to the two communication issued for implementing MoHFW Advisory on ENDS ban.

