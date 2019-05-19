3 NSCN (K) insurgents held in Arunachal Pradesh

Three northeast insurgents have been nabbed by the ninth regiment of the Assam Rifles from Old area in Arunachal Pradesh' district.

Weapons and ammunition including one AK-47 with its 20 live rounds, one 9MM pistol with its 14 live rounds have been recovered from the possession of the members of Socialist Council of (Khaplang).

The regiment has been carrying out an operation to apprehend the insurgents. Assam Rifles got secret information about the rebels and arrested them on acting on the tip.

The insurgents have been identified as Capt Wanzeng Pathanga, Limtang Tutsa, Saamal Jugli.

Along with the arms and ammunition, three and some objectionable documents have also been recovered from their possession.

