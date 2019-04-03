'Positive things' are happening in Afghanistan: Trump

Expressing optimism over US-led peace talks in Afghanistan, on Tuesday (local time) said "positive things" are happening in Kabul, which is mired in "19 years of endless war."

"Well, thank you very much. And I will say -- you mentioned I think we have made a lot of great strides recently in It's -- we call it the "endless war," Tolo news quoted Trump as saying.

"Nineteen years. The real number is 19 years. It's unfortunate. It's ridiculous. And it's been a very interesting period of time. But we've made a lot of strides. A lot of things are happening in that is very positive. So we'll see how that all comes out. And I appreciate your help," Tolo news further quoted Trump as saying.

US Trump made these remarks during a meeting with US at the

Stoltenberg said that the cannot win on the battlefields and they should negotiate with the

"No, I think it's the right thing to do is to talk to because that's the only way to find a peaceful negotiated solution. At the same time, it's a very close link between our military presence in Afghanistan and what's going on at the negotiating table because the support the NATO allies, the and other NATO allies, provide to the Afghan security forces, the -- that sends a clear message to that they will not win on the battlefield, so they have to sit down at the negotiating table and agree to a political solution," Stoltenberg said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)