Posters asking Sidhu to keep his promise of quitting politics seen in Punjab

Posters asking for to keep his promise of quitting 'if loses from Amethi' were seen here on Friday.

The posters have a picture of and the caption states, "When are you quitting Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation."

The posters with Sidhu's picture also state about his promise, "I will quit if loses from "

has lost to from in the

Recently, had stripped the turned of the portfolios of and Tourism and Culture and gave him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)