South Korean Kim will visit the iconic and interact with craftsmen of 'chikankari' embroidery style in Lucknow, besides attending the grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, which has rekindled interest in its legendary who married a Korean

Kim had last come to along with South Korean Moon Jae-in as part of the first-ever state visit by him to in July this year. Moon had kicked off his visit with a tour of the famous here.

The South Korean will visit India from November 4 to 7.

"It is the first time in 16 years that a South Korean is making a foreign visit without the The legend of binds the two countries together culturally, and her visit will further promote our people-to-people ties," a at the cultural wing of the here said.

Kim is scheduled to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) memorial in on Tuesday.

According to Korean legend, the of went to Korea in 48 AD and married A large number of Koreans trace their ancestry to this legendary princess, who is known as in

The tombs believed to be that of Heo and Suro are located in Gimhae in South Korea's

Kim will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event organised by the government on November 6 in

"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the (MEA) had said in a statement.

In July, the two countries had signed an agreement for expansion of the Suriratna memorial project.

As per the itinerary shared by the MEA, the Korean first lady, during the leg of her visit is scheduled to meet Narendra Modi, among other engagements on Monday.

Kim will interact with the craftsmen of 'chikankari', a traditional embroidery style of Lucknow, on Tuesday. She will attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the memorial and 'Deepotatsav' in Ayodhya later that day, it said.

On Wednesday, she will move to to visit the Taj Mahal, the MEA said.

In July, Kim had visited the in the national capital and expressed her desire to visit in her next visit.

"This time we had little time, so we are not able to visit the Taj. But, I knew that the Humayun Tomb's design had inspired the makers of So, next time, I will surely visit the Taj Mahal," she had told after visiting the

Indian Sripriya Ranganathan had earlier this week called on the First Lady and the mission in had said that her visit would "strengthen" the people-to-people and cultural ties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)