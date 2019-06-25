Prayagraj: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants, crowd creates ruckus outside police station

A crowd of people created outside after a man was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Colonelganj on Monday night, near Karnalganj in Prayagraj.

Deceased has been identified as

"At around 10:35 pm Yadav went to watch a match near his place in Katra, while he was watching the match, bike-borne assailants shot him from behind and sped away. A case has been registered, we have information that there are criminal cases against deceased as well. We are investigating," of Police told ANI.

Allegedly Yadav was killed by a drug smuggler who is also indulged into other illegal businesses. She has been identified as 'Baby Farida' alias 'Billi', by the acquaintances of Yadav. Baby and Yadav were neighbours and used to reside in Katra.

"Yadav always used to oppose Billi's illegal businesses, she used to sell drugs in his vicinity and he was totally against this thing. He tried to stand against her many times, that's why Billi killed him today," Yadav's brother told ANI.

"We want the police officials to do something in this matter and arrest the accused within 24 hours. She has been arrested three to four times earlier as well but, was always released after her arrest, as the cops used to take bribes from her," he added.

