President Trump says he doesn't 'particularly believe' in UFOs existence

American admitted of being sceptical for the existence of UFOs (unidentified flying object), even after he was briefed on its sightings by Navy pilots.

During an interview, American television host, asked Trump regarding the reports of sighting a lot of UFOs.

"I was struck in the last few weeks, we're reading more and more reports of Navy pilots seeing lots and lots of UFOs. Have you been briefed on that? What do you make of it?" Stephanopoulos raised the issue.

To which Trump replied he do not particularly believe in what people are saying regarding seeing the UFOs. "I want them to think whatever they think. I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they're seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly," Trump replied.

On being asked if he knew if there was evidence of extraterrestrial life, Trump said, "I think our great pilots would know. And some of them see things a little bit different from the past. We're watching, and you'll be the first to know."

According to the New York Times, Navy strike pilots saw strange objects at hypersonic speed flying above 30,000 feet. Also, those objects had no visible engine or any exhaust fumes.

Following the matter, navy recently introduced a new protocol, under which the pilots have been updated with a guideline for how the pilots will report about the sighting unidentified aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)