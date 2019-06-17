Prince Philip advised Prince Harry not to marry Meghan Markle

Philip, grandfather of advised him to be careful while seeking Markle's hands for marriage.

The said, "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them," reported

But proposed and got married to in a lavish ceremony on May 19 last year.

Elizabeth II's husband, who is known to be outspoken, made the remark when the dating got serious.

Besides this and Markle are known to share a strong relationship and her birthday post for was the proof of that.

Other than this, was also one of the first people to see baby Archie, which revealed during an interview.

She said, "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice."

On the occasion of officially shared the first picture of their little bundle of joy.

gave birth to her and Harry's first child on May 6. During a photo-call on May 8, they introduced their newborn to the world. The later announced that they have named their son Mountbatten-Windsor, who was also blessed by his grandmother,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)