Ayushmann Khurrana starts #DontSayBhangi initiative to promote 'Article 15'

who is known for playing diverse roles is going all the way to promote his upcoming film 'Article 15'. The has started a movement #DontSayBhangi anymore as a part of promotion.

The 'Vicky Donor' posted a small video clip on his handle from the film where he can be seen playing the role of a no-nonsense cop.

The video starts with a small poor boy visiting the police station to sell tea. Sushil Kumar, who is essaying the role of a constable, after sipping the tea shuns it in a derogatory manner by calling the little boy 'bhangi'.

Following the incident, Ayushmann imparts the knowledge about how in the Indian constitution struggles to spread a message about equality and pleads to the citizens of to collectively step forward in reinforcing the integrity of Indians by implementing a ban on the usage of the word 'bhangi'.

"Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai, par hum kisiki tulna neechi jaati ke logo se kyun karte hai? Kya inke khilaaf apka yeh nazaria theek hai? Isse aaj hi badaliye. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi, now, " he captioned the video.

The has started the initiative by asking people to sign the petition so that the voices can reach out to the government and they can take necessary steps towards blending the divide in the Indian society and erasing the traces of casteism in

'Article 15', directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The trailer of the film, which was released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

Apart from Ayushmann, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and are also part of the stellar cast of the film.The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

