Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan this autumn for first time

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are packing their bags to undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn.

According to E-News, the official Twitter handle of the royal couple shard the news on Sunday (local time).

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office," the Kensington Palace wrote.

This trip will mark the couple's first visit to Pakistan. However, their royal family members earlier have been to the south Asian country before, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and his wife.

"Her Majesty The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2006," the palace revealed.

Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Prince William and Kate Middleton were planning to travel to a "variety of Commonwealth countries," as reported by The Mail on Sunday and as cited by E-News. The publication reported that the royal pair would also head to Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Sources told the news outlet that Sri Lanka is also a possible destination. The Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether these locations are part of Kate and William's travel plan or not.

This will not be the first time that the couple will be travelling to Southeast Asia and the South Pacific. They made their way in the fall of 2012. During their last trip, they visited Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands, and Tuyalu. They also visited India in 2016.

For their upcoming trip to Pakistan, it is still unknown whether the couple would be accompanied by their three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- or not.

It seems that both the royal couples will not be in town this autumn as earlier this week, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed on their joint Instagram account that they will be on their Africa trip this autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)