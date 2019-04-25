Prince Harry makes surprise appearance, joins Kate Middleton

made a surprise appearance in and joined his sister-in-law, Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, for an annual service honouring the sacrifices of Australian and forces.

While it was previously announced that would attend the service on Thursday, Harry's appearance came as a surprise.

The two stepped out to honour fallen Australian and veterans during the annual Service of Commemoration and at Westminster Abbey, reports People.

Interestingly, is the very spot where she and tied the knot in 2011.

is a of remembrance in and that commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

According to media reports, recently moved into a new house outside with his wife The couple is expecting their first child in May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)