Prince Harry makes surprise appearance, joins Kate Middleton

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London and joined his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, for an annual service honouring the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces.
While it was previously announced that Middleton would attend the service on Thursday, Harry's appearance came as a surprise.
The two stepped out to honour fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans during the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, reports People.
Interestingly, Westminster Abbey is the very spot where she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011.
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.
According to media reports, Harry recently moved into a new house outside London with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple is expecting their first child in May this year.
