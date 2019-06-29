Princess Diana wanted to be part of 'The Bodyguard'

One of the most loved British royals Princess Diana of Wales was also keen on acting in films.

According to actor-director Kevin Costner, the late royal had shown her interest in essaying a role in the sequel of his 1992 hit flick 'The Bodyguard,' which later cast Whitney Houston, reported Fox News.

The initial connection between Princess of Wales and Kevin was facilitated by Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson

"Sarah was really important. I always respect Sarah because she's the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana. She was the one that set it up, and she never said, 'Well, what about me? I'm a princess too.' She was just so supportive of the idea," said the 64-year-old actor.

Kevin also revealed that Diana agreed for the role, but she was also skeptical about it.

"I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, 'Are we going to have like a kissing scene? "She said it in a very respectful way. She was nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, 'Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK too," recalled the director.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper, he also expressed that Diana was his choice for the film 'Bodyguard' sequel.

"Diana and I had been talking about doing 'Bodyguard 2'. I told her I would take care of her just the same way that I took care of Whitney," said Kevin in 2012, reported by New York Daily News.

Princess Diana of Wales Diana died in a car crash in the year 1997 at the age 36 in Paris.

