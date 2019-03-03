Frank Grillo joins 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' sequel

Frank is set to star in Ryan Reynolds' "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard", the sequel to "The Hitman's Bodyguard".

and are set to return for the second installment.

According to Variety, is expected to play an agent who needs Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek's help to prevent a cyber attack in

will come back to direct and has penned the script.

The sequel follows Michael Bryce (Reynolds), who's enlisted by Jackson and Hayek's characters to join them on a mission along the

Production is expected to start in March.

The original movie, released in 2017, grossed USD 75.5 million in the US and over USD 176 million globally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)