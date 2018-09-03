Principal® creates one of the largest flyover art installations in India

(Principal), Pune, a subsidiary of the Fortune 500, NASDAQ listed, Principal® partnered with Creations, an artists' consortium, to transform the Flyover, one of Pune's busiest flyovers, into a work of art.

Amruta formally inaugurated the art installation, 'Vatachhaya' today. This project, a green haven under the spreading across 28000 sq. ft., is one of the largest art installations in India, supporting the government initiative of Swachh Bharat.

Principal has created this art project with an idea that if something is beautiful, people will aim to keep it clean. The pillars of the have been masked to look like large banyan trees providing shade. The ceiling forms a green canopy. While the objective of the art project is to spread the message of saving greenery in the urban landscape, Principal has also kept an equal focus on the aesthetics, to accentuate the social message.

Kaushik Majumdar, Managing Director of Principal, said, "We, at Principal believe 'common good is more important than individual gain'. Hence, Corporate Social Responsibility is an important mission that is at the heart of everything we do and think. Swachh Bharat or Clean is an important pillar of our CSR strategy, and we decided to take it a step ahead by involving ourselves in enhancing the visual aesthetics of the community. This aesthetic makeover will instill a sense of pride for those who are directly impacted, and will also motivate the masses to maintain and keep the space clean." He further added, "While planning this space, we wanted to ensure it is sustainable, lightweight, non-obstructive, and with enough light."

Elated on the inauguration of one of the largest flyover art installations in India, Amruta said, "The flyover art installation is leveraging PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme and acts as a catalyst. With the proactive measures of the Government, backed by progressive corporates like Principal, we should be able to contribute towards dignifying the lives of the citizens. Initiatives like converting space under the flyovers into the landscape of an artwork can ensure cleanliness while adding beauty to the city. I am glad to be a part of this initiative, and I am confident that such efforts will prove fruitful in keeping the smart city of cleaner."

In order to spread the message on beauty and cleanliness, the flyover was the best choice as the entire project intends that a piece of art will be less prone to becoming dirty as people would avoid throwing garbage or spitting, which is otherwise a high possibility under a flyover. The entire project has been created by local artists and artisans - giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent at a visible location while generating employment opportunities for them.

Founder and Chief of Jumbish, said, " is a unique enterprise that brings professionalism and structure to the of art, which is otherwise considered to be an unorganized sector. We create a platform for artists, where artists get connected to the art consumers and connoisseurs. identifies the art needs of architects, interior designers, event management companies, industry/corporate, etc. and creates employment and earning potential for artists."

Principal drives several programs on cleanliness, hygiene, visual aesthetics, as well as literacy, education, and skill building in the community; primarily in the three slums, it has adopted in the Hadapsar area. The company sees the project as an extension to its Lighthouse project (about a kilometer ahead on the same road), which is aimed at providing beneficiary skills for the youth and creating a positive surrounding with its thoughtful visual aesthetics.

