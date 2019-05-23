Priyanka Gandhi fails to make impact in UP

Gandhi campaigned aggressively for in 26 out of a total of 80 seats in but has failed to make an impact.

She addressed 33 public meetings while campaigning in parliamentary constituencies including Amethi, Raebareli, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Sikri, Bahraich, Dhaurahra, Barabanki, Kanpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mirzapur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Domariyaganj, Maharajganj, and

Her brother and is trailing behind BJP nominee Smriti Irani in Amethi by over 11,000 votes.

However, is leading in Raebareli.

In Varanasi, is ahead of Samajwadi candidate by a margin of over 1.8 lakh votes.

The strategy to field SP and BSP turncoats apparently dented the prospects of SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates. Her statement of cutting into BJP votes is also being seen as having benefited BJP.

Gandhi was appointed the in-charge of eastern UP on January 23. She remained dormant for over a month till her Ganga Yatra started in March from to

