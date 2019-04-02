Priyanka Gandhi urges people to read Congress manifesto

in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Vadra has urged people to read the manifesto for the polls after the document was released on Tuesday.

"I urge everyone; especially young people and 1st-time voters - please read our manifesto. Make this election about real issues," Gandhi tweeted.

The manifesto mainly focuses on job creation and the welfare of farmers and the poor.The manifesto reiterated the promise made by the Congress at election rallies about providing Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country.

Congress has promised to fill all four lakh vacancies in the central government and institutional vacancies before March 2020.

The manifesto also promises of creating an estimated 10 lakh seva mitra positions in every village panchayat and urban local body, launching a water bodies restoration mission and wasteland regeneration mission to create one crore jobs.

Releasing the party's poll document, the Congress said that his party plans to open avenues of employment and provide new ways to keep the youth engaged if his party is voted to power.

Rahul promised to increase employment days to 150 from 100 under MNREGA and bring in a separate budget for farmers.

