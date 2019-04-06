Priyanka Gandhi Vadra star amongst star campaigners of Congress

-
New Delhi [India], Apr 6 (ANI): Congress party's General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be amongst the star campaigners for Lok Sabha elections.
As per the Star Campaigners list submitted by the Congress Party to the Election Commission, Priyanka's name has been included along with party president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh among others.
"A request on behalf of the Chhattisgarh Unit has been sent to AICC headquarters, for a road show of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Durg and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh. The program is currently under consideration, the party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia told ANI,
"We have requested the party for a road show of Priyanka Gandhi in Dehradun and Rudrapur on Sunday. If her office okays the program, then it will be her first election campaign outside Uttar Pradesh," said a senior Congress leader from Uttarakhand.
This is the first election in which Priyanka is campaigning as a general secretary of the party. Although, she has been canvassing in elections since 1999 but kept herself restricted herself Raebareli and Amethi, the constituencies of her mother and brother respectively.
According to a senior leader and her close aide, Priyanka will campaign wherever Congress president asks her to. Her office is working on the proposals sent by the party's state units.
During her recent tours in Uttar Pradesh, she went on Ganga Yatra from Prayagraj to Varanasi, where she met party workers as well as locals.
She hit out at the state and central governments during her rallies and interactions.
She is expected to jointly address three rallies with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, Bijnor and Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituencies on April 8.
Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.
There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
