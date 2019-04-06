BJP 40th foundation day: Jaitley sure of party's victory in LS polls

on Saturday asserted that the "biggest political party in the world"-BJP will once again win the ensuing the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of and party's

Speaking to media outside BJP headquarters, Jaitley said, "We are the biggest political party in the world as we have maximum numbers of workers. And we will again come back to power under the leadership of PM ji and "

Jaitley made these remarks during the celebration of 40th of BJP.

Jaitley said, "Today it is BJP's 40th establishment day. In 1980, which was constituted after emergency was separated. Following which the BJP emerged and begun his journey.

"From 1996, we have not lost more than one or two elections, and have always emerged as one of the largest political party in the Parliament," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)