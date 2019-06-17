Priyanka, Nick shower love on 'birthday girl' Madhu Chopra

-
Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a heartwarming message for her mother Madhu Chopra, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka showered love on her mother's special day, calling Madhu her "rock."
"Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock," Priyanka wrote alongside an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo.
To make the 'birthday girl' feel even more special, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas too showered love on his mother-in-law.
"Happy birthday @madhumalati love you!" Nick wrote on his Instagram story.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' which also marks her Bollywood comeback. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.
She last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.
