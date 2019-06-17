Priyanka, Nick shower love on 'birthday girl' Madhu Chopra

posted a heartwarming message for her mother Madhu Chopra, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka showered love on her mother's special day, calling Madhu her "rock."

"Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock," Priyanka wrote alongside an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo.

To make the 'birthday girl' feel even more special, Priyanka's husband too showered love on his mother-in-law.

"Happy birthday @madhumalati love you!" Nick wrote on his story.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' which also marks her Bollywood comeback. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala, and will hit the big screens on October 11, this year.

She last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and The film released in the on February 13, 2019, and on on February 28, 2019.

