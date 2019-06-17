'Men in Black: International' off to low start, earns good globally

The latest in the 'Men in Black' franchise which released on Friday is fairing well at the international as compared to the national market. The is leading the overseas charts with USD 102.2 million.

'Men in Black: International' starring and just earned a disappointing amount of USD 28 million this weekend in its national market, but raked up USD 102.2 globally, reported Variety.

The had the strongest start in and garnered USD 26.3 million with its other top markets have countries like (USD 5.1 million), (USD 4.9 million), (USD 3.9 million), (USD 3.5 million) and the UK (USD 3.4 million).

F. Gary Gray's directorial also stars 'Taken' Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and

Based on the comic book series, the 'Men in Black' movie franchise kicked off in 1997. and starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, respectively, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

The film hit the big screens on June 14.

