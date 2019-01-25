Priyanka's entry a masterstroke: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday hailed the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into the political arena as a masterstroke by the party president Rahul Gandhi.
The Chief Minister said that Priyanka's entry would change the political equations not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country.
Launching the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's (PPCC) Jan Sampark Abhiyan at the Congress Bhawan here, the Chief Minister assured Priyanka of total support by the state party cadres.
"Priyanka's entry marked the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the Congress workers and all party members, across cadres, were with her and the Congress president in their campaign to rid the people of India of the corrupt and divisive government led by the BJP," said Captain Amarinder.
"Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics is a Brahamastra. The move had already rattled the Modi Government. The Prime Minister won't fight from Varanasi now. Team of Rahul and Priyanka was a dream combination and would help restore democracy in the country," he added.
Pointing out that the ill-conceived policies of the central government had vitiated the overall atmosphere in the country, which had been plunged into an environment of fear, lawlessness and tension, the Chief Minister said,"the new Shakti programme launched by the Congress president had brought in a new level of enthusiasm among the party workers to take on the BJP-led government and exposed its anti-people agenda."
Terming forthcoming parliamentary elections as very important for the country, Captain Amarinder called upon the Punjab Congress workers to take Shakti to every household to ensure that the party wins all the 13 seats in the state with sweeping margins. Formally launching 'Mission 13' for the party in the state, the Chief Minister exhorted the PPCC workers to go all out to expose the false propaganda being spread by the SAD-BJP combine and to take the state government's achievements to the people.
"The SAD-BJP did nothing for farmers during their 10-year rule and were now creating misconceptions in the minds of the people with their baseless claims and allegations," he said.
Pointing out that his government had provided much needed relief to the beleaguered farming community by waiving off their loans, Captain Amarinder Singh lambasted the Central Government for doing nothing on this count.
"What have they done with the Swaminathan Commission recommendations," Captain Amarinder Singh asked the Modi Government, demanding a comprehensive central policy to alleviate sufferings of farmers. Captain Amarinder also noted with satisfaction that his government had won the Bargari case, with the court dismissing the pleas of the cops named in the case.
