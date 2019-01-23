Priyanka, Scindia given responsibility of UP to present 'new dream': Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi has brought Congress 'back onto board': Scindia
'Real face of BJP' exposed: Scindia on threat by BJP MLA's son
Madhya Pradesh polls: Scindia evasive on chief ministership, assures development if Cong wins
Factionalism a thing of past, unity our strength in MP polls: Congress leader Scindia
Scindia to be in MP on counting day
-
He said his sister Priyanka and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia are "powerful youth leaders" who will bring a change in the situation in Uttar Pradesh where the Congress will be fighting with "full force" to defeat the BJP.
"Our goal is to present a new dream," Rahul said.
Asserting that the Congress would be "playing on the front foot", Rahul said, "The Congress has to make its space (in UP) and for that we have taken this big step."
Priyanka and Scindia will present "the right kind of ideology for the poor, for the oppressed people", he said, expressing hope that "a new kind of thinking and a positive change" will come in UP.
"My sister is very capable and workaholic and Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader. I have full confidence that the Congress will give to the people of UP, particularly the youth what they want," the party president said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU