Priyanka, Scindia given responsibility of UP to present 'new dream': Rahul

He said his sister and Jyotiraditya are "powerful youth leaders" who will bring a change in the situation in where the will be fighting with "full force" to defeat the BJP.

"Our goal is to present a new dream," Rahul said.

Asserting that the would be "playing on the front foot", Rahul said, "The has to make its space (in UP) and for that we have taken this big step."

and will present "the right kind of ideology for the poor, for the oppressed people", he said, expressing hope that "a new kind of thinking and a positive change" will come in UP.

"My sister is very capable and workaholic and Jyotiraditya is also a very dynamic leader. I have full confidence that the Congress will give to the people of UP, particularly the youth what they want," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)