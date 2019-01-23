PriyankaGandhi figures as top Worldwide trend after official entry in politics

Soon after Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as Secretary of for East region, her name featured on top of the worldwide trends on

While #PriyankaGandhi was on the number 1 position in the Worldwide trends as of 2:30 PM other related phrases namely AICC General, and were trending on 14, 15 and 18 positions respectively in the Worldwide trend.

The trends were fuelled by a large number of individuals and organisations twitting on the topic.

Simultaneously in India, the space was largely dominated by the topics related to the news of Priyanka Gandhi's official entry into with 11 out of 15 top trends being on the news.

#PriyankaGandhi, #PriyankaInPolitics, #PriyankaEntersPolitics were trending in Indian on 1st, 3rd and 5th positions respectively at around 2:50 PM.

Similarly Priyanka Vadra, AICC General, General, UP East, Secretary was consecutive top trends on 6th to 10th position.

Vadra was appointed as for East by Congress on Wednesday.

Announcing Priyanka's formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)