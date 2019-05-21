Thousands attend Iftar organised by AMU students

In the holy month of Ramzan, the of the Muslim University (AMU) organised an party on the campus which was attended by as many as 27,000 people.

Setting an example of communal harmony, students, teachers and dignitaries, cutting across religious lines, were invited to the on Monday.

People offered prayers before sitting down in long rows to relish the meal.

Speaking to ANI, of Student Association, Salman Imtiaz, said: "This party has been organised for people of all religions. Nobody was stopped from attending it. Allah showers you with more if you feed people with love."

During this month, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break the day-long fast with in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

