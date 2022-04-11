Protest in Dubai against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster

-
The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have staged a protest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night.
Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said: "Dubai, UAE Call was for Pakistan but Pakistanis across the globe standing up for #ImranKhan."
Meanwhile, in Pakistan, PTI has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country. The cities include Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.
On Monday, PTI chairman Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests against his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
"Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this," Imran Khan tweeted.
"Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," he said in another Tweet.
On Sunday, the PTI supporters agitated outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London after Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties.
The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly will vote on April 11 (Monday) to elect a new Prime Minister.
