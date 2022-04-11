Protest in Dubai against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster

The supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have staged a protest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night.

Taking to Twitter, Tehreek-e-Insaf said: "Dubai, UAE Call was for but Pakistanis across the globe standing up for #ImranKhan."

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, PTI has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country. The cities include Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

On Monday, PTI chairman expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests against his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this," tweeted.

"Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," he said in another Tweet.

On Sunday, the PTI supporters agitated outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London after was voted out of power by opposition parties.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly will vote on April 11 (Monday) to elect a new Prime Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)