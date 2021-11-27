Study on 2 booster candidates to anticipate omicron-like mutations: Moderna

-
ALSO READ
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect your genetic code?
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Moderna seeks full USFDA approval for its coronavirus vaccine for adults
European agency is first to clear Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children
-
US-based pharmaceutical company is studying two booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations similar to the Omicron Coronavirus (COVID-19) variant.
On Friday, the US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna stated that it is examining two booster shots candidates. The examination is being done to check mutations similar to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, reported Sputnik.
The Omicron COVID-19 variant was found first in South Africa this week.
Sputnik quoted Moderna as saying, "Moderna is already studying two multi-valent booster candidates in the clinic that were designed to anticipate mutations such as those that have emerged in the Omicron variant."
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.
This variant of COVID-19 was first reported to WHO from South Africa on Friday.
The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant, the WHO informed in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU