Pakistan: Massive protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster

-
ALSO READ
Imran Khan tried to sack Army chief General Bajwa before ouster: Reports
Pakistan court to hear PM Imran Khan's defence of blocking ouster
UN Security Council slams sentencing of ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
Opposition seeks Pak PM Imran Khan ouster, moves no-confidence motion
Welcome back to 'purana Pakistan': Bilawal Bhutto after Imran Khan's ouster
-
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country to protest against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night.
Protest rallies were held in various cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.
Earlier, Khan said that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he called a "foreign conspiracy of regime change". In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said "it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy".
"Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy," he said in another Tweet.
In Karachi, the city was lighted up for Imran Khan following his ouster.
In Islamabad, the protest started from Zero Point, with PTI supporters gathering and waving flags while chanting slogans in the former Prime Minister's favour.
Flow of traffic at Srinagar Highway was affected due to the rally with long traffic lines forming, according to Dawn newspaper.
PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests after Isha prayers while speaking to the media in Islamabad earlier in the day. He said that Khan not leading a massive movement would amount to a "betrayal with the country's politics and Constitution".
The party later issued a schedule of the various protests that were planned for cities all over the country starting 9:30 pm, according to Dawn newspaper.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the "imported government-led by crooks."
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan also expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests against his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
"Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this," Imran Khan tweeted.
The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted the Imran Khan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU