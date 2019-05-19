Himachal Pradesh: EC announces ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to kin of 3 polling officials who died on duty

The has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 15 lakh each to the next of the kin of three polling officials of Himachal Pradesh who died on election duty in the elections.

The deceased officials are Vineet Kumar, and who died due to different ailments. Presiding was a PGT at a government senior school at Sapri in tribal Kinnaur district, home jawan was a resident of Chandera village in Arki Tehsil of district and polling was a and was a resident of Sajla village in Manali tehsil of district.

has expressed grief over the death of the three officials deployed on election duty for elections in the state. Polling for all the four seats Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi of Himachal Pradesh held on Sunday during the final and seventh phase of voting for the

