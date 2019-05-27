Punjab CM says Sunil Jakhar's resignation was 'totally unnecessary'

Minister on Monday said Sunil Jakhar's resignation from the post of state was "totally unnecessary".

"There was absolutely no reason for Jakhar to quit. Had he discussed the matter with me, I would have categorically advised him against quitting as Pradesh Committee (PPCC) president," the Minister said in a statement.

Praising Jakhar for the party's performance in Punjab, the said, "Other state presidents had quit taking responsibility for the poor performance of the party in their respective states. Under the leadership of Jakhar, Congress had defied all electoral trends at the level and that of the majority of the states."

Amarinder asserted that Congress needs Jakhar to further strengthen the party's standing in the state.

As for Jakhar's own defeat from Gurdaspur, which he had cited as his reason for quitting, the Chief Minister said, "The PPCC chief was not to blame for the loss. The people of Gurdaspur opted for star adulation against a seasoned who had worked hard for the development of the constituency in the past about 18 months, which did not at all reflect on Jakhar's ability or capability."

Terming Jakhar's defeat at the hands of Bollywood star "unfortunate", Amarinder said, "The polity in the country is yet to evolve. Hope that the people would eventually learn to take these critical decisions based on the quality of the candidate and not on account of his/her star value."

The Chief Minister also urged the party high command not to accept Jakhar's resignation while terming the decision an "emotional reaction".

"While Jakhar's spirit in serving his resignation could be respected, putting aside a like him would send the wrong message down the rank and file of the Punjab Congress," he added.

Congress won eight out of 13 seats in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

