Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as Sikkim CM

(SKM) leader Prem Singh Tamang, better known as PS Golay, was sworn in as the of on Monday.

His party, (SKM), won 17 of the 32 Assembly seats in the state in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Golay replaces Pawan Kumar Chamling, who was in power for the last 24 years.

SKM, which came into being in 2013, bagged 17 seats, one more than required for a majority in the 32-member Assembly, whereas Chamling's SDF bagged 15 seats.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, congratulated Golay and assured of support from the Centre.

"Congratulations to Shri on taking oath as Sikkim's I assure full support from the Centre in furthering Sikkim's development", Modi tweeted.

Echoing similar sentiments, also extended his best wishes to the

Rajnath tweeted, "I congratulate Shri on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. Shri @narendramodi has assured him of full support from the Centre for the development of the state. I extend my best wishes to Shri for his tenure ahead."

Both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held in Sikkim on April 11.

