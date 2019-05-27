Haryana raises DA allowance for state employees by 3%

government on Monday announced a raise in (DA) for its employees and pensioners from the existing 9 per cent to 12 per cent.

The new DA rates will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2019, and will cause an extra burden of about Rs 17.70 crore per month on the state exchequer, a press statement from the government said.

Announcing the changes here, Finance Minister said that the has also increased DA by 6 per cent for employees who continue to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale as per norms of the 6th Pay Commission.

The existing rate stands at 148 per cent of the basic pay and will be considered to be in effect starting January this year. This revision would have an extra financial liability of around Rs 63.55 lakh per month, the statement noted.

