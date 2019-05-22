Putin calls Merkel, Macron to discuss Syria

Russian on Tuesday discussed the situation in war-torn with German and French Emmanuel Macron, said

"The sides comprehensively exchanged opinions on the Syrian issue, including in light of multiple ceasefire violations in by radical armed groups. The Russian informed his colleagues about joint efforts with on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north-west, on protecting civilians and neutralizing terrorist threats," the said after the three leaders held a telephonic conversation.

"Special attention was paid to prospects of forming and launching a constitutional committee, with the consideration of agreements reached in October 2018 at the four-party summit (Russia, Turkey, Germany, France) in The sides agreed to continue coordinating efforts in the framework of political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of Resolution 2254, in accordance with principles of ensuring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," TASS quoted as reporting.

This comes hours after at least 40 combatants were killed in fighting that broke out between the rebel groups and Russia-backed in the northwestern town of province.

On Monday, at least 10 civilians, including five children, were killed in air strikes by in the province, the last rebel-held territory.Fighting erupted in last month breaking a truce brokered by and in 2018.

At least 167 civilians have lost their lives in since April 25. The province is home to about three million people.

The Syrian war has killed more than 370,00O people and displaced millions inside and abroad since it began in March 2011.

The trio also discussed "The situation was discussed around the crisis in given the bankrupt policies of the administration of and the change of the state leadership in Ukraine," the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)