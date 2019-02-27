JUST IN
Macron, Merkel to hold talks on Brexit and other EU issues

AP  |  Paris 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Brexit, relations with the United States and other European issues.

Wednesday's meeting comes one day after British Prime Minister Theresa May said Parliament would get the chance to vote to delay Britain's scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union.

Such a delay would require other EU members' approval.

Merkel and Macron will also evoke the French-German defense partnership, according to the French president's office.

The leaders in January signed a pact renewing their countries' decades-long friendship.

They pledged to increase cooperation in the areas of foreign and defense policy, fighting crime and terrorism, international development and research.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 16:50 IST

