Queen Elizabeth addresses Scottish Parliament on day two of 'Holyrood Week'

On the second day of her Holyrood Week outing, Queen Elizabeth along with the Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, attended a ceremony marking 20 years of the Scottish Parliament.

Queen's connection with the parliament dates back to 1999 when she handed over the 'Warrant of Appointment' to Donald Dewar who became the then 'First Minister of Scotland'. She along with the Duke of Edinburg and the Duke of Rothesay inaugurated the Scottish Parliament. Queen Elizabeth looked like an epitome of elegance in a navy blue ensemble and wore a matching wide-brimmed hat decorated with artificial flowers.

While addressing the guests at the ceremony, the Queen said, "Twenty years on, this chamber continues to be at the centre of Scottish life, as an important forum to engage and unite diverse communities and also a home for passionate debate and discussion."

Sharing a picture of Queen Elizabeth addressing the guests, the official Instagram handle of 'The Royal Family' wrote, "It has been with great pleasure that over the years I have watched Scotland grow and prosper.' Today, The Queen spoke at a ceremony to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh."

The post continued, "The event was also attended by The Duke of Rothesay (as The Prince of Wales is known when in Scotland). Her Majesty and The Duke went on to meet young people who share their birthdays with that of the Scottish Parliament - known as 1st July Babies, during a reception for young people in the parliament building. Follow our Instagram story for more details."

Prior to commemorating 20 years of the Scottish parliament, the Queen, who is also the head of the armed forces, wished the army on the 'Armed Forces Day'.

The Queen kicked off her royal outing on Friday as she visited the Greenfaulds High School after landing in Scotland.

She also witnessed the Scot guards form a Guard of Honour during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.

