Expelled Srikant Jena writes to Rahul Gandhi, raises issues concerning Odisha

Expelled on Monday wrote to raising questions on various issues related to Odisha, including the Rs 2 scam in the state.

Jena told ANI, "I have asked about his stand on issues of illegal mining, social justice in the Odisha. The kingpin of is the PCC Is really serious about fighting corruption? Why doesn't he say anything? He should clarify as he is indulging in doublespeak."

Jena's letter also points out that the party should declare its decision to select the chief ministerial candidate from SC, ST and OBC communities in Odisha.

The expelled had on Wednesday accused the Odisha Congress of being corrupt.

On January 21, Jena had accused of yielding to the Patnaik family and mafias in Odisha.

Jena also claimed to expose Gandhi so that the Congress President would "not be able to show his face in public".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)