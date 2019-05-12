Raghav Chadha alleges bogus voting by BJP workers in South Delhi

AAP's candidate said on Sunday that voting in the city-state was a positive sign for his party but the BJP workers had done 'bogus votes' in during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. He also alleged that police and the officials helped the BJP in manipulating voters.

Chadha said: " are sitting outside the polling station and they are forcing people to vote for the BJP. The police are helping them by providing them with fruit juices."

Earlier in the day, the leader alleged: "At Aruna Asaf Ali school booth in Tughlaqabad extension under legislative assembly constituency in parliamentary constituency, there is widespread bogus voting being employed by the BJP."

"There is one person who was caught by us voting continuously in the booth. People want to get rid of as they are fed up of his abusive behaviour. Due to this factor, BJP is employing unfair means but we would not allow this to continue."

"The person who was engaged in bogus voting has been caught and the employed at the booth who was lax in carrying out his duty has been removed from here," he said.

The leader also alleged malpractices by BJP several times. In a tweet, Chadha said: "Massive rigging and bogus voting incidents reported at in Tughlaqabad. Our volunteers have again unearthed the fraud. Election officers and Police are in connivance with BJP. I am reaching the spot.

