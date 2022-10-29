JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi hopes Twitter will act against hate speech, congratulates Musk
Bharat Jodo Yatra lead by Rahul Gandhi enters 4th day in Telangana
LIVE updates: India logs 1,5674 new Covid cases, toll climbs to 529,008
Follow-up action after probe into IndiGo plane's engine fire incident: DGCA
India's defence ministry world's biggest employer, says Statista report
TB cases notified in India in 2021 18% higher than 2020: Health Ministry
80% digital healthcare investment rise in 5 yrs in India: Jitendra Singh
Top Headlines: CBIC seeks details on digital assets, govt to form GACs
Sisodia meets Delhi LG, seeks continuation of 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme
Debate over Lakshmi-Ganesh on rupee: Can govt change look of banknotes?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Safai Karamchari's daughter, basketball player cracks medical school
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi hopes Twitter will act against hate speech, congratulates Musk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended a congratulatory message to Elon Musk on his Twitter takeover

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Twitter | Indian National Congress

ANI  General News 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended a congratulatory message to Elon Musk on his Twitter takeover.

In a cryptic tweet, Rahul Gandhi showed alleged Twitter followers manipulation data in an image he attached with the congratulatory message directed to Elon Musk.

"Congrats @elonmusk. I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact-check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition's voice in India due to government pressure," Gandhi Tweeted.

https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1585975815975555072

Last year in December, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the number of his followers on the micro-blogging site Twitter was being restricted.

Congress party, in March, again raised the matter and said that subsequent gains in followers prove that the earlier freeze in the count "was guided by an external influence".

In a letter addressed to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, the Wayanad MP had said, "I believe Twitter's unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India."

Stating that his following has virtually been frozen since August 2021, when his account was briefly locked, the Congress leader had said that earlier he was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month, which had even gone up to 6.5 lakh in certain months.

He also shared an analysis of data from his Twitter account, showing that the number of followers, which then stood at 19.6 million, had barely increased for several months.

Talking about Elon musk's Twitter takeover, he closed the Twitter deal of USD 44 billion on Thursday night and acquired the micro-blogging platform.

Soon after, he revealed that he would soon be forming a content moderation council for Twitter which will certainly have diverse viewpoints.

The council will be accountable for all the main content-related decisions and no account reinstatement will be done before that council convenes.

The Tesla and Space X owner is expected to remain CEO of Twitter in the interim period but may eventually cede the role in the longer term, as per media reports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 14:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.