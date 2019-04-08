Rahul, Priyanka turned Mahatma Gandhi's fear of dynasty politics into reality: Adityanath

Chief Minister on Monday alleged that and his sister are turning Mahatma Gandhi's fear of dynasty in a reality.

He claimed that wanted to be "dismantled" as he knew that the party would only be restricted to Nehru-Gandhi family.

Addressing an election rally here, Adityanath said, "1947, Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) said that should be destroyed or dismantled, he said Congress should be 'Visarjit' (immersed). He knew Congress, in future, will mean only one family."

"To make it a reality, bhai-behen (Rahul and Priyanka) duo has jumped into the fray," he added.

Adityanath claimed that in the ensuing Lok Sabha election Congress Bijnor candidate will face defeat and will ensure Congress "ends at zero" in

"Congress has chosen a Who last time made sure that behen ji ( Mayawati) ends at zero in Now, he will do the same to behen-bhai (Rahul and Priyanka)," he said.

Siddiqui was a of BSP, however, was expelled by in 2017. He later joined Congress.

Adityanath further accused of running away from Uttar Pradesh to

"Only BJP deserves to win. Rahul was scared that he will lose from Amethi because he did no development work there, so he ran to to ensure one seat."

Reiterating his party allegation that Congress manifesto was a mere Pakistan's document, Adityanath said, "Did you see any Congress flag on its manifesto or an Indian flag? The only flag was of green colour with moon and stars.

