Rahul sends team to Amethi to ascertain cause of defeat

on Thursday sent a team to to find out the reason for his shocking defeat to from the parliamentary constituency which was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The team comprises of and Congress' Raebareli in-charge KL Sharma. Both the leaders have been asked to give a report for the reason for the loss, said a senior party functionary from

Sharma was looking after seat till 2009 when he was replaced by Chandrakant, a from He now manages Raebareli parliamentary seat, which is Sonia Gandhi's constituency.

In the recently-concluded elections, Rahul lost to Irani by over 55,000 votes from Amethi seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)