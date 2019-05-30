Maharashtra: Two suspected terrorists held

police on Wednesday arrested two suspected terrorists from Palgarh area here.

"We have arrested two men on suspicions of them being terrorists, yesterday. We got a phone call from a that two people dressed as terrorists were roaming in Palghar area," police said.

During interrogation, police learned that the two were part of a crew who were at the spot to shoot a movie.

"When we interrogated them, they informed us that they are part of a shooting crew and they had taken permission for a movie's shooting from the municipal council. They were asked not to leave the premises in that dress but they did, so we have taken action," police said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

