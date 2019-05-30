With eyes on assembly polls, Modi to induct West Bengal MPs into cabinet

With set to sworn-in later today, at least two MPs from are on board. The development comes ahead of crucial assembly elections in the state, where the BJP made a big dent into TMC's share of seats in the recently concluded polls.

The BJP made deep inroads into the state bagging 18 seats, as compared to 2 in 2014, while the TMC managed to get 22 out of the total 42.

Debasree Chaudhuri, newly-elected from Raiganj is set to be a part of Narendra Modi's new cabinet, while Babul Supriyo, who registered victory over TMC's with 1.97 lakh votes, will be a part of the government once again.

Chaudhuri not only expressed joy over getting a call for being a part of the team, but also affirmed that her party will form government in

" I am feeling very good, I was expecting the phone call. Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs and Councillors are joining BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in the next election. BJP will form the govt there. We will finish them in 5-6 months," said

Recently, in what could be termed as a major embarrassment for TMC after its poor show in the polls, three MLAs and over 60 Councillors from the party crossed over to the BJP in presence of party's general secretary

On the other hand, Chief Minister on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.

Modi and his council of ministers will be sworn in at 7 pm at the

