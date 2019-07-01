Unidentified miscreants erase 'Aurangabad', rewrite it as 'Sambhaji Nagar' at railway station

-
Unidentified miscreants erased the name of the city "Aurangabad" from a board at the railway station and re-wrote it as "Sambhajinagar" on Sunday.
"We will give strict punishment to the miscreants. They will be arrested soon," Police Inspector Rameswaram Rodge told media persons.
In a picture, which was widely circulated on the social media platforms, three unidentified men are seen removing the name from the board at the Aurangabad railway station. In another photo, one miscreant, in a saffron scarf, can be seen posing with the board.
