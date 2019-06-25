Rajasthan: 2 dead, 60 injured after bus overturned in Karauli

At least two people died and 60 sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Nadauti of Rajasthan's during early hours on Tuesday, said an

60 passengers were rescued in injured state and 2 dead bodies were found after police (SDM) of Nadoti carried out a rescue operation.

"The bus was returning from a marriage in Barkhera and was near the 'Kali ghati' in Garhmora when its brake failed. Injured are being treated in a nearby and some who sustained grievous injuries have been referred to hospitals in Rescue Operation is underway," said KC Sharma, SDM, Nadoti.

47 of the 60 rescued passengers were admitted in while others have been admitted in in Dausa.

A passenger of the bus who survived minor injuries told ANI, "I was sitting right behind the and I saw him jumping out of the bus after brake failed. The bus overturned and we were all panicking. Locals came to our rescue."

Rescue operation by Police is still underway.

