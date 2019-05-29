Rajasthan Congress passes resolution urging Rahul to continue as party chief

Committee (RPCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging to continue as the

" Committee has passed a resolution, requesting to continue as the party President," said Avinash Pande, in-charge while speaking to here.

The resolution was passed in a meeting chaired by Minister and PCC chief, Deputy Minister "We want to continue as a As there is a need for a strong opposition, we have urged him to guide us further. He has worked really hard for the party. This is not the last election, we will win people's hearts in the next election," Pilot said.

This was the first meeting of the after its drubbing in the

In Rajasthan, Congress drew blank in the polls, even after it registered a victory in the assembly elections held in December last year.

On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the post at the (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance. His resignation was rejected 'unanimously' by the party members who authorized him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level.

While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, a number of leaders from Congress and its allies have urged him to continue as the party president.

Rahul had also lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency which was represented by him since 2004.

While the BJP won 303 seats, Congress was far behind at 52 in the recently concluded polls.

