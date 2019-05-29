Trouble in TMC continues, one more MLA joins BJP

In continuing trouble for Trinamool Congress, another party MLA, Munirul Islam, joined here on Wednesday.

Islam's decision comes a day after, two party MLAs including Shubrangshu Roy, son of Mukul Roy, along with 63 municipal councillors, had joined BJP.

Besides Islam, former MLA Gadadhar Hazra, of district, and worker Nimai Das, also joined BJP in the presence of BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

is a from Labhpur the constituency of West Bengal's Birbhum.

Addressing the media on the occasion, said, "Those joining are very significant. We are making inroads in different constituencies and will expand our party in the state."

"Because of Didi's arrogance, there is a lot of infighting in Under Modi's leadership, we will not only reinstate peace in the state but will also push it towards development," he said.

Along with Subhrangshu and Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, a CPI (M) MLA Hemtabad also joined the BJP in the presence of BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP broke into the winning 18 Lok Sabha seats, 16 more than it bagged in the 2014 general elections, while TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

