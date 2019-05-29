Rajasthan Cong refuses to accept Rahul's resignation

The Rajasthan committee on Wednesday passed a resolution, saying the party should not accept the resignation of its over the debacle.

"The pradesh committee accepts all those challenges, failures and shortcomings which led to this mandate,"AICC in-charge of told reporters.

He said all the members of the committee also authorised the to carry out a "radical organisational changes".

"The Congress has lost the elections but our courage, spirit of struggle and commitment towards our principles is stronger than before," he said.

The executive committee endorsed the resolution passed on the same lines by the (CWC) in on May 25.

and Deputy and state Congress were present at the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

It was the first meeting of the party after it faced defeat on all 25 seats in the state.

Congress also said all members of the executive committee expressed faith in the leadership of and endorsed the CWC resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)