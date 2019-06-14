Rajnath instructs DRDO to focus on projects of national importance

Upon arriving at the DRDO Bhawan, the paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's statue here. Thereafter, he was given detailed a presentation by DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy and senior scientists.

"The presentation covered recent achievements, details of major ongoing projects and the roadmap of DRDO. The Raksha Mantri was apprised about the DRDO developed cutting-edge, state of the and systems accepted by the armed forces and those under development," officials said.

Singh appreciated the commitment and dedication of scientists and directed the research agency to focus its energies on flagship programmes of importance. He appreciated the DRDO's initiatives to promote academia and industry and desired for such interaction to be enhanced further to create a greater scientific temper and production base, which would be a driving force for accelerated research and

The also released the publication "Roadmap of DRDO" which encapsulated the target of the organisation for ten years.

Singh congratulated DRDO for its singular achievements in strengthening the defence capabilities and enabling the nation to join a select club of countries having some of the most advanced such as Anti-Satellite Capability, 4.5th Generation Fighter Aircraft, Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW & CS) and Ballistic Missile Defence Programme.

