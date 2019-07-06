Rajnath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary at the Central Hall of Parliament here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath hailed the towering leader as one blessed with a "penchant for serving people."

"Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a towering leader blessed with a penchant for serving the people. He underlined the importance of education for the youth. Dr Mookerjee's patriotism, courage & sacrifice is an inspiration to millions in this country. I bow to him on his Jayanti", he tweeted.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata. He was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician and served as the minister for Industry and Supply in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had paid tributes to Mookerjee on Twitter while heaping praises on the Jana Sangh founder.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had also paid tributes to Mookerjee at the Central Hall of Parliament.

