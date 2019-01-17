Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment in Journalist Chhatrapati murder case

Self-styled godman on Thursday was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of

The quantum of punishment was pronounced through video-conferencing.

Sirsa-based chief was produced in the court through video conference from in Rohtak.

Other than Ram Rahim, three others were also found guilty in the murder case.

Ahead of the verdict, elaborate security arrangements were made in and parts of Several companies of the state armed police, anti-riot police, and commando force are deployed to combat any untoward situation.

On January 11, a special in Panchkula convicted and three others in the murder case.

Ram Rahim, the chief is already in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year old prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers.

In the murder case, the has been found guilty of orchestrating the killing of Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist, after the scribe wrote against Ram Rahim in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach'.

On 25 August 2017, more than 40 people died and dozens others were injured after violence broke out in Panchkula and other towns of after his followers clashed with security forces following the conviction of Ram Rahim in the rape case.

